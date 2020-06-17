Tech Report: FCC investigates network outages

Listen to the content of this post:

FCC investigates cell service outages

Federal regulators have vowed to get to the bottom of a widespread T-Mobile network outage that left customers across the country with no cell service.

Federal Communications Commission chairman tweeted that the FCC would be “launching an investigation.”

Hundreds of Sprint employees have lost their jobs as the new T-Mobile streamlines its operations, according to a report in Techcrunch.

FDA approves video-game based therapy

The US Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to the first-ever video-game based therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The game, “Endeavorrx,” can now be prescribed to kids aged 8 to 12 who suffer from certain kinds of ADHD, according to the CDC.

Instagram to pass Twitter

Instagram is likely to overtake Twitter as a source for news within the next year, according to the 2020 Reuters Institute Digital News Report. The use of the Facebook-owned app for news has doubled across age groups since 2018.

Instagram, which in recent years has expanded to include features like stories and IGTV, now reaches more than a third of those surveyed weekly and two-thirds of people under the age of 25.

Uber Eats offers a new option

Uber Eats added a priority delivery option.

For an additional 99 cents to $2, you can make sure your delivery driver handles your order first before dropping off another order in the queue. It’s supposed to guarantee anywhere from five to 10 minutes less waiting time.

It is available for all US users.