UPDATE (Wednesday, June 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/17/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 60,030 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 17.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|208
|1120.63
|13
|35
|Atkinson
|80
|960.38
|2
|12
|Bacon
|179
|1569.62
|3
|15
|Baker
|37
|1187.42
|4
|13
|Baldwin
|431
|970.11
|33
|73
|Banks
|108
|540.49
|0
|17
|Barrow
|401
|464.21
|25
|95
|Bartow
|570
|514.58
|39
|148
|Ben Hill
|109
|654.85
|1
|9
|Berrien
|80
|415.02
|0
|4
|Bibb
|570
|374.63
|36
|155
|Bleckley
|52
|405.05
|1
|4
|Brantley
|71
|369.75
|2
|6
|Brooks
|100
|635.85
|11
|12
|Bryan
|89
|227.41
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|115
|144.71
|3
|14
|Burke
|127
|568.44
|6
|31
|Butts
|247
|981.17
|32
|28
|Calhoun
|152
|2406.21
|6
|20
|Camden
|75
|139.08
|1
|8
|Candler
|18
|166.1
|0
|3
|Carroll
|619
|515.32
|40
|109
|Catoosa
|254
|369.34
|3
|20
|Charlton
|36
|271.68
|2
|6
|Chatham
|684
|234.11
|31
|147
|Chattahoochee
|304
|2828.17
|0
|7
|Chattooga
|43
|173.63
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|1058
|396.82
|39
|161
|Clarke
|361
|278.17
|15
|54
|Clay
|53
|1856.39
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1495
|490.42
|74
|206
|Clinch
|80
|1201.92
|2
|8
|Cobb
|3712
|469.52
|222
|780
|Coffee
|369
|857.3
|15
|80
|Colquitt
|708
|1559.71
|17
|59
|Columbia
|324
|204.25
|8
|40
|Cook
|82
|470.26
|1
|10
|Coweta
|526
|346.05
|13
|53
|Crawford
|32
|261.69
|0
|4
|Crisp
|249
|1117.14
|11
|41
|Dade
|52
|321.74
|1
|3
|Dawson
|121
|447.8
|3
|19
|Decatur
|235
|892.79
|8
|25
|DeKalb
|4489
|565.97
|155
|769
|Dodge
|62
|304.15
|2
|8
|Dooly
|193
|1440.3
|12
|41
|Dougherty
|1845
|2052.17
|151
|453
|Douglas
|682
|448.96
|33
|151
|Early
|256
|2523.16
|31
|24
|Echols
|164
|4132.02
|0
|6
|Effingham
|88
|137.44
|1
|13
|Elbert
|87
|459.22
|0
|7
|Emanuel
|47
|207.38
|2
|8
|Evans
|11
|102.93
|0
|0
|Fannin
|70
|265.96
|1
|6
|Fayette
|271
|230.55
|16
|40
|Floyd
|380
|380.32
|15
|47
|Forsyth
|616
|243.95
|13
|79
|Franklin
|144
|617.26
|1
|12
|Fulton
|5292
|481.45
|299
|971
|Gilmer
|176
|560.21
|2
|22
|Glascock
|2
|66.12
|0
|0
|Glynn
|208
|241.73
|3
|20
|Gordon
|267
|459.96
|18
|37
|Grady
|146
|594.95
|4
|32
|Greene
|87
|464.82
|8
|19
|Gwinnett
|5658
|582.61
|158
|816
|Habersham
|612
|1336.24
|33
|84
|Hall
|2822
|1367.59
|58
|394
|Hancock
|203
|2477.72
|30
|37
|Haralson
|61
|198.55
|4
|16
|Harris
|226
|651.07
|6
|29
|Hart
|44
|168.54
|0
|2
|Heard
|45
|363.78
|3
|8
|Henry
|886
|369.37
|31
|101
|Houston
|470
|299.29
|20
|110
|Irwin
|41
|434.64
|1
|8
|Jackson
|276
|369.48
|7
|39
|Jasper
|59
|415.52
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|64
|422.5
|2
|5
|Jefferson
|61
|398.35
|1
|10
|Jenkins
|49
|571.36
|7
|17
|Johnson
|78
|807.37
|2
|14
|Jones
|51
|178.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|84
|434.18
|5
|12
|Lanier
|102
|985.41
|2
|9
|Laurens
|121
|255.84
|1
|17
|Lee
|372
|1241.2
|22
|66
|Liberty
|97
|156.69
|1
|15
|Lincoln
|18
|221.54
|1
|6
|Long
|27
|135.58
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|758
|643.04
|4
|69
|Lumpkin
|110
|325.42
|1
|24
|Macon
|112
|862.33
|8
|36
|Madison
|75
|248.53
|2
|13
|Marion
|66
|795.85
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|76
|351.9
|5
|20
|McIntosh
|19
|130.43
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|135
|642.25
|3
|19
|Miller
|45
|780.71
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|433
|1963.18
|38
|95
|Monroe
|135
|486.89
|15
|26
|Montgomery
|23
|249.35
|0
|2
|Morgan
|42
|219.46
|0
|5
|Murray
|152
|377.54
|1
|14
|Muscogee
|1099
|573.51
|32
|163
|Newton
|440
|391.62
|11
|74
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2813
|0
|39
|160
|Oconee
|131
|313.87
|10
|23
|Oglethorpe
|77
|505.25
|7
|15
|Paulding
|425
|246.32
|13
|82
|Peach
|92
|336.07
|9
|25
|Pickens
|73
|217.72
|4
|16
|Pierce
|132
|675.36
|4
|24
|Pike
|76
|402.97
|3
|10
|Polk
|174
|400.17
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|112
|511.77
|11
|18
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|33
|194.28
|3
|15
|Randolph
|191
|2827.95
|23
|36
|Richmond
|703
|347.61
|40
|186
|Rockdale
|353
|371.74
|9
|83
|Schley
|20
|379.15
|1
|7
|Screven
|66
|474.82
|4
|19
|Seminole
|48
|589.68
|2
|8
|Spalding
|332
|480.39
|29
|60
|Stephens
|161
|611.52
|6
|31
|Stewart
|70
|1142.11
|1
|14
|Sumter
|526
|1789.18
|49
|143
|Talbot
|52
|844.43
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|2
|122.55
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|61
|240.05
|0
|4
|Taylor
|26
|326.72
|2
|10
|Telfair
|58
|370.75
|2
|10
|Terrell
|220
|2598.32
|27
|52
|Thomas
|365
|821.5
|33
|67
|Tift
|448
|1097.23
|22
|82
|Toombs
|129
|478.08
|5
|13
|Towns
|35
|290.84
|1
|10
|Treutlen
|17
|248.94
|0
|2
|Troup
|844
|1198.63
|25
|101
|Turner
|157
|1944.03
|15
|34
|Twiggs
|22
|272.08
|1
|7
|Union
|56
|221.04
|3
|16
|Unknown
|1154
|0
|2
|31
|Upson
|308
|1172.13
|42
|44
|Walker
|253
|363.45
|4
|12
|Walton
|335
|349.64
|25
|55
|Ware
|298
|831.17
|15
|59
|Warren
|19
|364.68
|0
|9
|Washington
|76
|374.35
|1
|9
|Wayne
|41
|136.79
|0
|4
|Webster
|16
|627.45
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|28
|354.03
|0
|0
|White
|124
|390.45
|4
|25
|Whitfield
|668
|638.18
|10
|39
|Wilcox
|119
|1353.81
|14
|20
|Wilkes
|42
|419.41
|1
|7
|Wilkinson
|74
|829.69
|7
|23
|Worth
|269
|1335.52
|21
|51
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 763,149 (644,723 COVID-19 tests; 118,426 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 60,030
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 9,543 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 2:50 p.m. ET on 6/16 listed 875 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,575 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.
