UPDATE (Wednesday, June 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/17/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 60,030 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 17.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 208 1120.63 13 35
Atkinson 80 960.38 2 12
Bacon 179 1569.62 3 15
Baker 37 1187.42 4 13
Baldwin 431 970.11 33 73
Banks 108 540.49 0 17
Barrow 401 464.21 25 95
Bartow 570 514.58 39 148
Ben Hill 109 654.85 1 9
Berrien 80 415.02 0 4
Bibb 570 374.63 36 155
Bleckley 52 405.05 1 4
Brantley 71 369.75 2 6
Brooks 100 635.85 11 12
Bryan 89 227.41 5 18
Bulloch 115 144.71 3 14
Burke 127 568.44 6 31
Butts 247 981.17 32 28
Calhoun 152 2406.21 6 20
Camden 75 139.08 1 8
Candler 18 166.1 0 3
Carroll 619 515.32 40 109
Catoosa 254 369.34 3 20
Charlton 36 271.68 2 6
Chatham 684 234.11 31 147
Chattahoochee 304 2828.17 0 7
Chattooga 43 173.63 2 3
Cherokee 1058 396.82 39 161
Clarke 361 278.17 15 54
Clay 53 1856.39 2 5
Clayton 1495 490.42 74 206
Clinch 80 1201.92 2 8
Cobb 3712 469.52 222 780
Coffee 369 857.3 15 80
Colquitt 708 1559.71 17 59
Columbia 324 204.25 8 40
Cook 82 470.26 1 10
Coweta 526 346.05 13 53
Crawford 32 261.69 0 4
Crisp 249 1117.14 11 41
Dade 52 321.74 1 3
Dawson 121 447.8 3 19
Decatur 235 892.79 8 25
DeKalb 4489 565.97 155 769
Dodge 62 304.15 2 8
Dooly 193 1440.3 12 41
Dougherty 1845 2052.17 151 453
Douglas 682 448.96 33 151
Early 256 2523.16 31 24
Echols 164 4132.02 0 6
Effingham 88 137.44 1 13
Elbert 87 459.22 0 7
Emanuel 47 207.38 2 8
Evans 11 102.93 0 0
Fannin 70 265.96 1 6
Fayette 271 230.55 16 40
Floyd 380 380.32 15 47
Forsyth 616 243.95 13 79
Franklin 144 617.26 1 12
Fulton 5292 481.45 299 971
Gilmer 176 560.21 2 22
Glascock 2 66.12 0 0
Glynn 208 241.73 3 20
Gordon 267 459.96 18 37
Grady 146 594.95 4 32
Greene 87 464.82 8 19
Gwinnett 5658 582.61 158 816
Habersham 612 1336.24 33 84
Hall 2822 1367.59 58 394
Hancock 203 2477.72 30 37
Haralson 61 198.55 4 16
Harris 226 651.07 6 29
Hart 44 168.54 0 2
Heard 45 363.78 3 8
Henry 886 369.37 31 101
Houston 470 299.29 20 110
Irwin 41 434.64 1 8
Jackson 276 369.48 7 39
Jasper 59 415.52 1 7
Jeff Davis 64 422.5 2 5
Jefferson 61 398.35 1 10
Jenkins 49 571.36 7 17
Johnson 78 807.37 2 14
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 84 434.18 5 12
Lanier 102 985.41 2 9
Laurens 121 255.84 1 17
Lee 372 1241.2 22 66
Liberty 97 156.69 1 15
Lincoln 18 221.54 1 6
Long 27 135.58 1 2
Lowndes 758 643.04 4 69
Lumpkin 110 325.42 1 24
Macon 112 862.33 8 36
Madison 75 248.53 2 13
Marion 66 795.85 2 11
McDuffie 76 351.9 5 20
McIntosh 19 130.43 1 2
Meriwether 135 642.25 3 19
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 433 1963.18 38 95
Monroe 135 486.89 15 26
Montgomery 23 249.35 0 2
Morgan 42 219.46 0 5
Murray 152 377.54 1 14
Muscogee 1099 573.51 32 163
Newton 440 391.62 11 74
Non-Georgia Resident 2813 0 39 160
Oconee 131 313.87 10 23
Oglethorpe 77 505.25 7 15
Paulding 425 246.32 13 82
Peach 92 336.07 9 25
Pickens 73 217.72 4 16
Pierce 132 675.36 4 24
Pike 76 402.97 3 10
Polk 174 400.17 1 15
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 112 511.77 11 18
Quitman 14 610.29 1 4
Rabun 33 194.28 3 15
Randolph 191 2827.95 23 36
Richmond 703 347.61 40 186
Rockdale 353 371.74 9 83
Schley 20 379.15 1 7
Screven 66 474.82 4 19
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 332 480.39 29 60
Stephens 161 611.52 6 31
Stewart 70 1142.11 1 14
Sumter 526 1789.18 49 143
Talbot 52 844.43 2 13
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 61 240.05 0 4
Taylor 26 326.72 2 10
Telfair 58 370.75 2 10
Terrell 220 2598.32 27 52
Thomas 365 821.5 33 67
Tift 448 1097.23 22 82
Toombs 129 478.08 5 13
Towns 35 290.84 1 10
Treutlen 17 248.94 0 2
Troup 844 1198.63 25 101
Turner 157 1944.03 15 34
Twiggs 22 272.08 1 7
Union 56 221.04 3 16
Unknown 1154 0 2 31
Upson 308 1172.13 42 44
Walker 253 363.45 4 12
Walton 335 349.64 25 55
Ware 298 831.17 15 59
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 76 374.35 1 9
Wayne 41 136.79 0 4
Webster 16 627.45 1 4
Wheeler 28 354.03 0 0
White 124 390.45 4 25
Whitfield 668 638.18 10 39
Wilcox 119 1353.81 14 20
Wilkes 42 419.41 1 7
Wilkinson 74 829.69 7 23
Worth 269 1335.52 21 51
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 763,149 (644,723 COVID-19 tests; 118,426 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 60,030

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,575 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

