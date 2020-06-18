Middle Georgia heats up this weekend

|
Well our respite from the heat and humidity begins coming to a close tomorrow across much of Middle Georgia.
Sunshine, highs in the upper 80’s/low 90’s, and increased humidity will lead to a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms through the day on Friday.
Any storms that do pop up are not likely to be severe.
Saturday brings the first official day of summer, and with it more 90 degree days. We will continue our summer-like trend of afternoon showers and storms, but the real change will be the humidity.
Luckily for everyone celebrating Father’s Day, we will see a dry day on Sunday. Perfect for a day at the pool or grilling. Just be sure to stay hydrated as we warm up to the mid 90’s.
Enjoy our dry day, because we will see increasing storm chances through much of next week, with our best chances of widespread storms on Wednesday.