First responders remove alligator from Central City Park

Rashaad Vann
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After multiple alligator sightings in Macon, first responders partnered to locate and remove the reptile from the area.

According to Nuisance Wildlife Trapper Billy Mclean, they received several calls about an alligator in Central City Park.

After four visits to the park’s pond, Mclean spotted the alligator Saturday. He removed it from the water.

Mclean says it’s not rare for alligators to roam near lakes, rivers, or ponds.

“The gator knew the hiding spots of the pond, he would go through the hiding spots anytime anyone would show up,” Mclean said. “More than likely he was asleep, and folks were throwing rocks and sticks at him out of curiosity. Finally, Saturday when I got out there, he popped up and I was able to get a line on him and get him in. Within about 10 minutes later we had him in the back of the truck.”

Mclean says people should stay away from alligators if they see them, and call the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare if spotted.

