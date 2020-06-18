Georgia jobless rate falls in May as some return to work

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s jobless rate fell to 9.7% in May from 12.6% in April as nearly 150,000 workers reported being back on the job.

The state’s unemployment rate is still sky-high compared to last year. But the decrease could mean that Georgia won’t spend years with double-digit unemployment, like it did during the Great Recession.

Even with May’s recovery, the number of Georgians telling surveyors they are unemployed is almost 500,000. And another 250,000 people have stopped looking for a job since March.

Payroll jobs in Georgia rose by almost 100,000 to 4.2 million, according to a separate survey that showed a more modest employment recovery.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved