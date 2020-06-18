Reward offered for historic building fire ruled as arson

|
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The State Fire Marshall’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in an arson case.
The incident happened at 118 E. Beech Street in Cochran. The State Fire Marshal’s office ruled the fire as arson.
The Cochran Fire Department, Emergency Services and Bleckley County Fire responded to the fire on June 12.
According to Cochran Fire Chief Brock Wilcher, the 108-yr-old building was vacant for several years and without power.
Anyone with any information can call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804 or Cochran Fire Chief Brock Wilcher at 478-298-0039.