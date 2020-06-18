|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon is joining several major cities to make a commitment to reimagining how people come together. The local team envisions connecting communities around the city with new walking trails.
The Ocmulgee Heritage Trail is one of the most popular places in Macon. The city hopes to expand the trail towards the downtown and Pleasant Hill area.
Director of Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Robert Walker says the project is a way for the Macon community to connect making parks, green spaces, and trails more inclusive for all.
“Whether they are inner-city parks or whether they are suburban parks, making them more useful to everyone,” said Walker.
Currently, the 11-mile trail stretches from Central City Park to Amerson River Park with connections from downtown.
Walker says the department wants to create a pedestrian and bike trail leading to Pleasant Hill and east Macon. They want people from different neighborhoods to have easy access.
“We have east, west, north, and south,” said Walker.
Walker says there is a main bike trail in west Macon and another at Lake Tobesofkee.
Alex Morrison — executive director for the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority — says it will take up to three years to complete.