Macon church continues COVID-19 testing, fewer people seeking test

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Medical professionals say the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 is declining, but that isn’t stopping one Macon church.
Wednesday, Macedonia Baptist Church in Macon set up a drive-thru testing site from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Field lab techs on-site with MAJL Diagnostic Laboratory say a month ago they’d test anywhere from 150 to 300 people a day. Nowadays, they say they are lucky to test 30 people for COVID-19.
Though the turnout may be declining, Macedonia Baptist Church Youth Minister Belvin Ware says continuing to test is important.
“Well the thing about it is that it’s all ministry. It’s all ministering to the community,” Ware said. “You know ministering is not just preaching the gospel, it’s not just coming to church for a mid-week service, but it’s about reaching the people and reaching the people holistically on whatever level they need to be reached on. So what we are actually doing is, we are doing God’s business.”
NEXT TESTING EVENT:
- Saturday, June 13th, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- First Baptist Church at 210 Garmon St., Warner Robins, GA