Man shot to death in the parking lot of a bar in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fight at a bar in Macon leads to a man being shot and killed Wednesday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 25 year old Devonate Tennyson and private security guards at Midtown Daiquri Bar and Grill on Log Cabin Drive got into an argument in the parking lot just before 11:30 p.m. Deputies say shots were fired and Tennyson was hit.
He was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting is under investigation. Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are interviewing possible witnesses and the security guards.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
