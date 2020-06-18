UPDATE (Thursday, June 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 18, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/18/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 60,912 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 18.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 208 1120.63 13 36
Atkinson 83 996.4 2 13
Bacon 186 1631.01 3 15
Baker 36 1155.33 3 12
Baldwin 433 974.61 33 74
Banks 111 555.5 0 18
Barrow 409 473.47 25 98
Bartow 573 517.28 39 148
Ben Hill 113 678.88 1 10
Berrien 83 430.59 0 4
Bibb 583 383.17 37 157
Bleckley 53 412.84 1 4
Brantley 72 374.96 2 6
Brooks 106 674 11 11
Bryan 90 229.96 5 18
Bulloch 119 149.75 3 15
Burke 128 572.91 6 31
Butts 248 985.14 32 28
Calhoun 154 2437.87 6 22
Camden 76 140.94 1 8
Candler 19 175.33 0 4
Carroll 621 516.99 40 111
Catoosa 256 372.25 6 22
Charlton 36 271.68 2 6
Chatham 685 234.45 31 147
Chattahoochee 305 2837.47 1 7
Chattooga 46 185.74 2 3
Cherokee 1064 399.07 39 165
Clarke 363 279.71 15 54
Clay 55 1926.44 2 5
Clayton 1518 497.97 75 208
Clinch 83 1247 2 10
Cobb 3751 474.46 224 790
Coffee 380 882.86 15 82
Colquitt 713 1570.73 17 61
Columbia 329 207.4 8 40
Cook 86 493.2 1 10
Coweta 538 353.95 14 54
Crawford 32 261.69 0 4
Crisp 255 1144.06 11 41
Dade 54 334.12 1 3
Dawson 123 455.2 3 20
Decatur 239 907.99 8 25
DeKalb 4541 572.52 158 780
Dodge 62 304.15 2 8
Dooly 194 1447.76 12 41
Dougherty 1836 2042.16 151 451
Douglas 698 459.49 34 156
Early 252 2483.74 31 24
Echols 165 4157.22 0 6
Effingham 91 142.13 1 13
Elbert 88 464.5 0 7
Emanuel 52 229.44 2 8
Evans 12 112.29 0 0
Fannin 73 277.36 1 6
Fayette 271 230.55 16 40
Floyd 387 387.33 15 49
Forsyth 627 248.31 14 80
Franklin 146 625.83 1 13
Fulton 5325 484.45 301 978
Gilmer 175 557.02 2 22
Glascock 2 66.12 0 0
Glynn 214 248.7 3 20
Gordon 273 470.29 18 37
Grady 153 623.47 4 32
Greene 87 464.82 8 19
Gwinnett 5753 592.39 159 822
Habersham 624 1362.45 33 86
Hall 2874 1392.79 58 398
Hancock 203 2477.72 30 37
Haralson 62 201.81 4 16
Harris 232 668.36 8 31
Hart 46 176.2 0 2
Heard 45 363.78 3 8
Henry 905 377.29 31 100
Houston 479 305.02 20 111
Irwin 42 445.25 1 8
Jackson 283 378.85 7 40
Jasper 61 429.61 1 8
Jeff Davis 66 435.7 2 5
Jefferson 63 411.42 1 10
Jenkins 62 722.95 9 17
Johnson 78 807.37 2 14
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 85 439.34 5 12
Lanier 108 1043.38 2 9
Laurens 125 264.29 1 17
Lee 374 1247.87 22 66
Liberty 98 158.31 1 15
Lincoln 18 221.54 1 6
Long 27 135.58 1 2
Lowndes 813 689.7 4 70
Lumpkin 116 343.17 1 26
Macon 112 862.33 8 36
Madison 75 248.53 2 13
Marion 68 819.97 3 12
McDuffie 76 351.9 5 20
McIntosh 20 137.3 1 2
Meriwether 139 661.27 3 19
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 432 1958.65 39 96
Monroe 135 486.89 15 26
Montgomery 24 260.19 0 2
Morgan 42 219.46 0 5
Murray 155 384.99 1 14
Muscogee 1113 580.82 33 171
Newton 452 402.3 11 76
Non-Georgia Resident 2872 0 40 163
Oconee 131 313.87 10 23
Oglethorpe 77 505.25 7 15
Paulding 437 253.27 14 86
Peach 92 336.07 9 25
Pickens 75 223.68 4 16
Pierce 132 675.36 4 24
Pike 76 402.97 3 10
Polk 175 402.47 1 15
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 112 511.77 11 18
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 33 194.28 4 15
Randolph 193 2857.57 23 36
Richmond 711 351.56 41 191
Rockdale 353 371.74 9 83
Schley 20 379.15 1 7
Screven 71 510.79 4 19
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 336 486.18 31 60
Stephens 160 607.72 5 33
Stewart 71 1158.43 1 14
Sumter 529 1799.38 49 143
Talbot 53 860.67 2 13
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 69 271.54 0 4
Taylor 27 339.28 2 10
Telfair 61 389.93 2 10
Terrell 217 2562.89 27 52
Thomas 366 823.75 33 66
Tift 462 1131.52 23 83
Toombs 137 507.73 5 13
Towns 35 290.84 1 10
Treutlen 17 248.94 1 2
Troup 863 1225.61 24 103
Turner 161 1993.56 15 34
Twiggs 22 272.08 1 7
Union 56 221.04 3 16
Unknown 1147 0 1 30
Upson 309 1175.93 42 44
Walker 269 386.44 5 14
Walton 340 354.85 25 55
Ware 301 839.54 15 59
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 77 379.27 1 9
Wayne 44 146.79 0 6
Webster 17 666.67 1 5
Wheeler 33 417.25 0 1
White 125 393.6 4 26
Whitfield 692 661.11 10 40
Wilcox 120 1365.19 15 20
Wilkes 42 419.41 1 7
Wilkinson 74 829.69 7 23
Worth 270 1340.48 21 51
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 778,570 (657,419 COVID-19 tests; 121,151 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 60,912

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,605 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

