Angie’s List Report: Do-It-Yourself projects

Angie Hicks of Angie’s List has tips on how to do-it-yourself successfully.

“While we’re all spending so much more time in our houses, we’re certainly tempted to think about all the home improvement projects we want to do,” Angie said. “And many of us are probably even thinking about doing some DIY projects because we have the time.”

Angie says when evaluating do-it-yourself projects, there are three things to look at: time, tools, and talent.

Time

Going the DIY route can be a great way to cross off your to-do list. Just remember to be honest about what you’re capable of doing.

“Many people turn to DIY projects because they think it will save them money,” Angie said. “But if you don’t have the talent or the right tools, you might actually end up spending more on the project than if you would have hired a contractor.”

Calling in a professional to undo your handiwork and start from scratch can potentially be costly. But don’t let that deter you from DIY altogether.

“If you want to tackle a home improvement project, the first thing you want to do is make sure you understand what you’re getting involved in,” Angie said. “A lot of times I really encourage homeowners to start with something simple and something small, so that they can get it done.”

Tools

Choose a project that involves the tools you already own or the skills you already have. Watch tutorials and do your research before beginning so you’ll know the necessary steps to achieve the best outcome.

“Think about staining a fence, organizing your garage, even painting a wall because those are all projects that you can do in a short amount of time, even in a day,” Angie said. “And once you tackle those and have success, then it might be time to move to a bigger project.”

Angie says don’t start with something large like redoing your living room. You want to make sure you’re going to have success.

Talent

Having a completed project under your belt can give you the confidence and experience to propel you forward. But be sure to know when to call in the pros.

“I always remind homeowners as well that if it has to do with plumbing and electrical, those are really items that are best left to professionals,” Angie said. “It really takes an experienced professional to tackle those types of projects.”