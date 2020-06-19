Bibb County School District looks to add eLearning days

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As concerns over the impact of COVID-19 continues, the Bibb County School District wants to add ten eLearning days to the 2020-21 academic school year.

This is according to a news release from the Bibb County School District.

The news release says that the Bibb County Board of Education previously approved an academic calendar for 2020-21. It includes 178 student days and 190 teacher workdays.

The district wants to designate ten of those days as eLearning days.

The proposed eLearning days, according to the news release

October 12-14, 2020

December 12-22, 2020

January 6-8, 2021

February 18-19, 2021

The academic calendar would remain at 178 student days and 190 teacher workdays under the proposed change.