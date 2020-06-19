Bibb County School District looks to add eLearning days

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As concerns over the impact of COVID-19 continues, the Bibb County School District wants to add ten eLearning days to the 2020-21 academic school year.
This is according to a news release from the Bibb County School District.
The news release says that the Bibb County Board of Education previously approved an academic calendar for 2020-21. It includes 178 student days and 190 teacher workdays.
The district wants to designate ten of those days as eLearning days.
The proposed eLearning days, according to the news release
- October 12-14, 2020
- December 12-22, 2020
- January 6-8, 2021
- February 18-19, 2021
The academic calendar would remain at 178 student days and 190 teacher workdays under the proposed change.