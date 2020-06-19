CGTC Adult Education Division holds food drive for community

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Central Georgia Technical College Adult Education Division partnered with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to hold a food drive Friday.
Special Projects Manager Dr. Wanda West says the college aims to use their programs to serve more people.
She says the college also used the event to invite residents to the campus to enhance community engagement.
“For every person that passes through here, they will get food to meet the inequities of COVID-19,” West said. “But more than that, they will get information about the college and how we can get young people out the streets and back in school.”
The food drive took place in the K-Building parking lot from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
iHeart Media and Honeybaked Ham also gave away items at the event and provided gift certificates to 60 random people.