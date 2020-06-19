|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community activists and some local artists say they are blocking the hate in Macon.
Friday morning, the group built an art installation around the Confederate monument on the corner of 2nd St. and Cotton Ave.
According to organizers, the art installation is there to protect a part of history and also bring the city together.
Vandals defaced the statue on Wednesday, spray-painting #BLM on several places along with ‘Are you offended now?’
Activists and artists say they just hope the structure can stand until the county relocates the monument.
Matt Harper, a Macon resident who brought his family to see the art installation, says the artwork is a good idea.
“We know that random acts of vandalism is probably not going to send the message that needs to be sent, so protecting the monument from vandalism while sending a message of mourning the past, celebrating black protest, all of that seems to me like a really creative response,” Harper said.
Organizers received a permit from Macon-Bibb County Parks and Beautification. Mayor Robert Reichert also signed an executive order allowing the artwork to stay until Tuesday, June 23rd with an option for possible extension.