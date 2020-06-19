State agencies offering Child SNAP benefits, Bibb County students eligible

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to a news release from the Bibb County School District, state agencies will issue SNAP benefits to students amid the pandemic.

The Georgia Department of Human Services and the Georgia Department of Education will issue Pandemic-EBT benefits to both SNAP households and non-SNAP households. This includes children eligible for free and reduced-price school meals.

Timikel Sharpe — the executive directive of Bibb County School nutrition program — says all Bibb County families qualify for the summer SNAP benefit under the pandemic because the school district offers breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students.

The state has procedures outlined in an approved plan to identify eligible children in both SNAP and non-SNAP households. The state will use existing case information to issue benefits to current SNAP households and obtain the necessary data to issue EBT cards to eligible non-SNAP households, according to the news release.

The state plans to alert families about the purposes of P-EBT benefits and EBT cards. They will also instruct families on how to use the cards.