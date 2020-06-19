Summer Solstice Saturday brings heat and storm chances

Listen to the content of this post:

After a pretty cool week, heat returned across Middle Georgia today. Highs warmed back to the low 90’s in many spots across Georgia and we can expect more heat through the weekend.



Saturday is the official start of Summer. As the northern hemisphere of the earth tilts the farthest towards the sun, we will experience the greatest amount of sunlight for the year.

The solstice ushers in the summer not only in name, but Saturday will also keep our temperatures and forecast quite summer-like. Expect highs in the low 90’s and scattered storms.

Sunday, for Father’s Day, we can’t eliminate the possibility of all storms, but we will likely see just a few pop up storms in the area. Highs will be heating up to the mid 90’s on Sunday, so be sure to keep Dad hydrated.



Next week, we will see a new pattern emerge across the area. Rain chances will be increasing through the week, with the possibility of thunderstorms each day.

Highs will stay well above normal for the start of the week, with highs in the mid 90’s.



By midweek a front will be hanging out just to our north. This will generate a better chance of showers and storms through the middle of the week. This front and the associated rain will cool us down as we head towards the end of the week.