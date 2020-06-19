UPDATE (Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/19/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 62,009 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 19.
|County*
|Cumulative cases*
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|214
|1152.96
|13
|36
|Atkinson
|89
|1068.43
|2
|13
|Bacon
|194
|1701.16
|3
|17
|Baker
|36
|1155.33
|3
|12
|Baldwin
|435
|979.11
|33
|74
|Banks
|113
|565.51
|0
|18
|Barrow
|414
|479.26
|25
|98
|Bartow
|583
|526.31
|39
|150
|Ben Hill
|117
|702.91
|1
|11
|Berrien
|86
|446.15
|0
|4
|Bibb
|590
|387.78
|37
|158
|Bleckley
|54
|420.63
|1
|5
|Brantley
|73
|380.17
|2
|6
|Brooks
|109
|693.08
|11
|11
|Bryan
|94
|240.18
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|139
|174.92
|3
|15
|Burke
|132
|590.82
|6
|31
|Butts
|250
|993.09
|32
|28
|Calhoun
|155
|2453.7
|6
|26
|Camden
|81
|150.21
|1
|8
|Candler
|20
|184.55
|0
|4
|Carroll
|627
|521.98
|40
|112
|Catoosa
|272
|395.52
|6
|23
|Charlton
|38
|286.77
|2
|6
|Chatham
|743
|254.3
|32
|148
|Chattahoochee
|305
|2837.47
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|49
|197.85
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|1079
|404.7
|39
|170
|Clarke
|374
|288.18
|15
|55
|Clay
|56
|1961.47
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1550
|508.47
|76
|208
|Clinch
|85
|1277.04
|2
|10
|Cobb
|3807
|481.54
|229
|800
|Coffee
|399
|927
|15
|83
|Colquitt
|722
|1590.55
|17
|63
|Columbia
|335
|211.18
|8
|40
|Cook
|89
|510.41
|1
|10
|Coweta
|548
|360.52
|14
|54
|Crawford
|34
|278.05
|0
|4
|Crisp
|257
|1153.04
|11
|42
|Dade
|57
|352.68
|1
|3
|Dawson
|124
|458.9
|3
|20
|DeKalb
|4637
|584.63
|164
|796
|Decatur
|242
|919.38
|8
|27
|Dodge
|62
|304.15
|2
|8
|Dooly
|194
|1447.76
|12
|41
|Dougherty
|1844
|2051.05
|151
|451
|Douglas
|708
|466.08
|34
|161
|Early
|256
|2523.16
|31
|24
|Echols
|168
|4232.8
|0
|6
|Effingham
|95
|148.38
|1
|13
|Elbert
|89
|469.78
|0
|7
|Emanuel
|55
|242.68
|2
|8
|Evans
|15
|140.36
|0
|0
|Fannin
|74
|281.16
|1
|6
|Fayette
|278
|236.51
|16
|41
|Floyd
|399
|399.34
|15
|49
|Forsyth
|638
|252.67
|14
|81
|Franklin
|154
|660.12
|1
|13
|Fulton
|5400
|491.27
|304
|981
|Gilmer
|177
|563.39
|2
|22
|Glascock
|2
|66.12
|0
|0
|Glynn
|253
|294.03
|3
|22
|Gordon
|283
|487.52
|18
|38
|Grady
|158
|643.85
|4
|32
|Greene
|88
|470.16
|9
|19
|Gwinnett
|5958
|613.5
|161
|838
|Habersham
|630
|1375.55
|34
|87
|Hall
|2901
|1405.87
|58
|403
|Hancock
|203
|2477.72
|31
|37
|Haralson
|62
|201.81
|4
|16
|Harris
|240
|691.4
|8
|31
|Hart
|47
|180.03
|0
|2
|Heard
|45
|363.78
|3
|8
|Henry
|920
|383.55
|31
|100
|Houston
|481
|306.29
|20
|112
|Irwin
|45
|477.05
|1
|8
|Jackson
|294
|393.57
|7
|41
|Jasper
|61
|429.61
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|71
|468.71
|2
|5
|Jefferson
|66
|431.01
|1
|10
|Jenkins
|72
|839.55
|9
|18
|Johnson
|80
|828.07
|2
|14
|Jones
|51
|178.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|86
|444.51
|5
|12
|Lanier
|111
|1072.36
|2
|9
|Laurens
|129
|272.75
|1
|17
|Lee
|377
|1257.88
|22
|66
|Liberty
|100
|161.54
|1
|15
|Lincoln
|19
|233.85
|1
|6
|Long
|28
|140.6
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|844
|715.99
|4
|71
|Lumpkin
|117
|346.13
|2
|26
|Macon
|112
|862.33
|8
|36
|Madison
|77
|255.16
|4
|14
|Marion
|69
|832.03
|3
|12
|McDuffie
|78
|361.16
|5
|20
|McIntosh
|22
|151.03
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|144
|685.06
|2
|19
|Miller
|45
|780.71
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|432
|1958.65
|38
|96
|Monroe
|135
|486.89
|15
|26
|Montgomery
|24
|260.19
|0
|2
|Morgan
|44
|229.91
|0
|5
|Murray
|163
|404.86
|1
|15
|Muscogee
|1146
|598.04
|34
|175
|Newton
|466
|414.76
|11
|78
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2892
|0
|40
|164
|Oconee
|131
|313.87
|10
|23
|Oglethorpe
|80
|524.93
|7
|16
|Paulding
|453
|262.54
|14
|86
|Peach
|92
|336.07
|9
|25
|Pickens
|78
|232.63
|5
|16
|Pierce
|134
|685.6
|4
|24
|Pike
|81
|429.48
|3
|10
|Polk
|178
|409.36
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|113
|516.34
|11
|18
|Quitman
|15
|653.88
|1
|5
|Rabun
|33
|194.28
|4
|15
|Randolph
|194
|2872.37
|23
|36
|Richmond
|736
|363.92
|42
|192
|Rockdale
|359
|378.05
|9
|83
|Schley
|21
|398.1
|1
|7
|Screven
|74
|532.37
|4
|19
|Seminole
|48
|589.68
|2
|8
|Spalding
|338
|489.08
|31
|60
|Stephens
|163
|619.11
|5
|33
|Stewart
|82
|1337.9
|1
|14
|Sumter
|531
|1806.18
|49
|143
|Talbot
|53
|860.67
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|2
|122.55
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|77
|303.02
|0
|4
|Taylor
|27
|339.28
|2
|10
|Telfair
|63
|402.71
|2
|10
|Terrell
|217
|2562.89
|27
|52
|Thomas
|368
|828.25
|33
|66
|Tift
|494
|1209.89
|25
|83
|Toombs
|141
|522.55
|5
|14
|Towns
|35
|290.84
|1
|10
|Treutlen
|18
|263.58
|1
|3
|Troup
|922
|1309.4
|25
|109
|Turner
|165
|2043.09
|16
|34
|Twiggs
|23
|284.44
|1
|7
|Union
|56
|221.04
|3
|16
|Unknown
|886
|0
|2
|28
|Upson
|312
|1187.35
|43
|44
|Walker
|276
|396.49
|5
|14
|Walton
|343
|357.99
|25
|55
|Ware
|307
|856.27
|15
|60
|Warren
|19
|364.68
|0
|9
|Washington
|77
|379.27
|1
|9
|Wayne
|44
|146.79
|0
|6
|Webster
|17
|666.67
|1
|5
|Wheeler
|34
|429.89
|0
|1
|White
|128
|403.05
|4
|26
|Whitfield
|726
|693.6
|10
|41
|Wilcox
|120
|1365.19
|15
|20
|Wilkes
|43
|429.4
|1
|8
|Wilkinson
|74
|829.69
|7
|23
|Worth
|278
|1380.2
|21
|50
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 798,284 (663,975 COVID-19 tests; 134,309 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 62,009
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 9,772 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 2:50 p.m. ET on 6/18 listed 921 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,636 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, June 19, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.