UPDATE (Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/19/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 62,009 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 19.

County* Cumulative cases* Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 214 1152.96 13 36
Atkinson 89 1068.43 2 13
Bacon 194 1701.16 3 17
Baker 36 1155.33 3 12
Baldwin 435 979.11 33 74
Banks 113 565.51 0 18
Barrow 414 479.26 25 98
Bartow 583 526.31 39 150
Ben Hill 117 702.91 1 11
Berrien 86 446.15 0 4
Bibb 590 387.78 37 158
Bleckley 54 420.63 1 5
Brantley 73 380.17 2 6
Brooks 109 693.08 11 11
Bryan 94 240.18 5 18
Bulloch 139 174.92 3 15
Burke 132 590.82 6 31
Butts 250 993.09 32 28
Calhoun 155 2453.7 6 26
Camden 81 150.21 1 8
Candler 20 184.55 0 4
Carroll 627 521.98 40 112
Catoosa 272 395.52 6 23
Charlton 38 286.77 2 6
Chatham 743 254.3 32 148
Chattahoochee 305 2837.47 1 7
Chattooga 49 197.85 2 3
Cherokee 1079 404.7 39 170
Clarke 374 288.18 15 55
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 1550 508.47 76 208
Clinch 85 1277.04 2 10
Cobb 3807 481.54 229 800
Coffee 399 927 15 83
Colquitt 722 1590.55 17 63
Columbia 335 211.18 8 40
Cook 89 510.41 1 10
Coweta 548 360.52 14 54
Crawford 34 278.05 0 4
Crisp 257 1153.04 11 42
Dade 57 352.68 1 3
Dawson 124 458.9 3 20
DeKalb 4637 584.63 164 796
Decatur 242 919.38 8 27
Dodge 62 304.15 2 8
Dooly 194 1447.76 12 41
Dougherty 1844 2051.05 151 451
Douglas 708 466.08 34 161
Early 256 2523.16 31 24
Echols 168 4232.8 0 6
Effingham 95 148.38 1 13
Elbert 89 469.78 0 7
Emanuel 55 242.68 2 8
Evans 15 140.36 0 0
Fannin 74 281.16 1 6
Fayette 278 236.51 16 41
Floyd 399 399.34 15 49
Forsyth 638 252.67 14 81
Franklin 154 660.12 1 13
Fulton 5400 491.27 304 981
Gilmer 177 563.39 2 22
Glascock 2 66.12 0 0
Glynn 253 294.03 3 22
Gordon 283 487.52 18 38
Grady 158 643.85 4 32
Greene 88 470.16 9 19
Gwinnett 5958 613.5 161 838
Habersham 630 1375.55 34 87
Hall 2901 1405.87 58 403
Hancock 203 2477.72 31 37
Haralson 62 201.81 4 16
Harris 240 691.4 8 31
Hart 47 180.03 0 2
Heard 45 363.78 3 8
Henry 920 383.55 31 100
Houston 481 306.29 20 112
Irwin 45 477.05 1 8
Jackson 294 393.57 7 41
Jasper 61 429.61 1 7
Jeff Davis 71 468.71 2 5
Jefferson 66 431.01 1 10
Jenkins 72 839.55 9 18
Johnson 80 828.07 2 14
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 86 444.51 5 12
Lanier 111 1072.36 2 9
Laurens 129 272.75 1 17
Lee 377 1257.88 22 66
Liberty 100 161.54 1 15
Lincoln 19 233.85 1 6
Long 28 140.6 1 2
Lowndes 844 715.99 4 71
Lumpkin 117 346.13 2 26
Macon 112 862.33 8 36
Madison 77 255.16 4 14
Marion 69 832.03 3 12
McDuffie 78 361.16 5 20
McIntosh 22 151.03 1 2
Meriwether 144 685.06 2 19
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 432 1958.65 38 96
Monroe 135 486.89 15 26
Montgomery 24 260.19 0 2
Morgan 44 229.91 0 5
Murray 163 404.86 1 15
Muscogee 1146 598.04 34 175
Newton 466 414.76 11 78
Non-Georgia Resident 2892 0 40 164
Oconee 131 313.87 10 23
Oglethorpe 80 524.93 7 16
Paulding 453 262.54 14 86
Peach 92 336.07 9 25
Pickens 78 232.63 5 16
Pierce 134 685.6 4 24
Pike 81 429.48 3 10
Polk 178 409.36 1 15
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 113 516.34 11 18
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 33 194.28 4 15
Randolph 194 2872.37 23 36
Richmond 736 363.92 42 192
Rockdale 359 378.05 9 83
Schley 21 398.1 1 7
Screven 74 532.37 4 19
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 338 489.08 31 60
Stephens 163 619.11 5 33
Stewart 82 1337.9 1 14
Sumter 531 1806.18 49 143
Talbot 53 860.67 2 13
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 77 303.02 0 4
Taylor 27 339.28 2 10
Telfair 63 402.71 2 10
Terrell 217 2562.89 27 52
Thomas 368 828.25 33 66
Tift 494 1209.89 25 83
Toombs 141 522.55 5 14
Towns 35 290.84 1 10
Treutlen 18 263.58 1 3
Troup 922 1309.4 25 109
Turner 165 2043.09 16 34
Twiggs 23 284.44 1 7
Union 56 221.04 3 16
Unknown 886 0 2 28
Upson 312 1187.35 43 44
Walker 276 396.49 5 14
Walton 343 357.99 25 55
Ware 307 856.27 15 60
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 77 379.27 1 9
Wayne 44 146.79 0 6
Webster 17 666.67 1 5
Wheeler 34 429.89 0 1
White 128 403.05 4 26
Whitfield 726 693.6 10 41
Wilcox 120 1365.19 15 20
Wilkes 43 429.4 1 8
Wilkinson 74 829.69 7 23
Worth 278 1380.2 21 50

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 798,284 (663,975 COVID-19 tests; 134,309 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 62,009

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,636 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, June 19, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

