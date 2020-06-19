Woman faces aggravated assault charges after Macon shooting

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One woman faces aggravated assault charges after she fired shots at another woman. The incident happened at 11:38 Tuesday morning.

Authorities identified the woman as 21-year-old Alexis Destinee Tharpe.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 3300 block of Antioch Heights Road regarding an aggravated assault.

Deputies say an argument reportedly happened between two women over a man. During the dispute, Tharpe pulled out a pistol and fired several shots at the other woman as well as several other people.

Deputies say a bullet grazed the female victim in the upper torso. EMS treated and released her.

No one else reported any injuries in this incident.

Deputies along with Marshals with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Tharpe into custody at her residence without incident.

Authorities took Tharpe to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with:

(3) counts of Aggravated Assault

(1) count of Criminal Damage to Property

Authorities set her bond at $17,000.00.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.