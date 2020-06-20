Retirement community surprises high school employees with graduation

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A local retirement community held a ceremony for their employees graduating high school.
Carlyle Place, Navicent Health employs 12 students from Bibb County schools. They wanted to honor them since many graduations were canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.
Also, Carlyle Place residents and family members of students attended the ceremony.
“Without Carlyle, I probably would have never actually gotten to put on my cap and gown,” said Shaniya Wallace, a graduating senior at Westside High School. “And I don’t know. I’m just really thankful that I got to walk and my family got to see me walk. Because due to the circumstances, I probably would have never gotten my chance to walk.”
The ceremony happened outside to allow for proper social distancing. Also, attendees were required to wear masks.