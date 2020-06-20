Local bowling alley takes steps to protect against COVID-19

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — COVID-19 is changing business as usual for bowling alleys in Georgia.

Bowling alleys were among the first businesses to reopen during the pandemic. Staff at Pin Strikes in Macon says they are finding new ways of keeping families safe.

Pin Strikes has closed every other lane to allow for social distancing and blocked off certain seating areas. The bowling alley also has social distancing markers on the floor, as well as a temperature check required at the door.

Each bowling ball is cleaned between lane uses. Staff is making sure they disinfect the rental shoes as well.

General Manager Tim Mullen says despite having closed lanes, business still thrives.

“We have to do the social distancing, so we have to do every other lane,” Mullen said. “So we literally have to do 50% of our business but we’ve been very busy.”

Doug Richardson took his daughters bowling and says he appreciates the safety measures taken.

Richardson said, “Temperature checking is normal, and social distancing is normal. It’s just good to have the precautions here, and I think they’re appropriate and not too much.”

Mullens says families still use the bowling alley more frequently on the weekends. He says when Pin Strikes first opened, customers were hesitant.

“It was very very slow to start, and it has increased weekly. And on weekends, we are getting very busy again,” Mullens said, “We’re seeing a lot of business during the week. But starting off it was slow, but I think that’s just the fear of the unknown.”

Pin Strikes is not requiring families to wear masks to bowl. However, those with temperatures over 100 degrees are asked to stay home.