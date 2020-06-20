Macon man protests alone against racial injustice, oppression

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man has taken to the streets, protesting against racial injustice and oppression.

Twenty-year-old Derian Wilson protests on Arkwright Road with his sign held high. One side reads “Black Lives Matter” and the opposite side reads “Free-ish since June 19, 1865.”

Wilson says Black Lives Matter isn’t an issue that can be discussed for a moment. He says it needs to be brought to the forefront as much as possible.

Wilson says he’s been protesting since the beginning of June for three hours a day. He says he has received a lot of great feedback, but there are still people that don’t support his efforts.

“I’ve had multiple people yell at me,” explained Wilson. “I’ve had one guy that yelled at me twice on two separate days to get a job. I had a guy yesterday across the street spit at us. It didn’t get anywhere near us, but unnecessary.”

Wilson says despite the negativity, he will protest every day until further notice.