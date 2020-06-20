Northside High School students graduate with in-person ceremony

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Due to coronavirus, many high school graduations nationwide have been halted. However, some Warner Robins students got the chance to turn their tassels.
In the COVID era, graduations defy tradition with face-masked students who practice social distancing. However, such precautions allowed families and friends a chance to cheer for seniors at Northside High School.
Josiah Buxton’s family says they couldn’t be happier for him as the youngest sibling to cross the stage.
“I’m so proud,” said Empress Buxton. “He’s the last one. That’s why we were so loud. He finally did it.”
“My boy up out of there, it’s time,” added brother Aries Buxton.
Charnika Lockhart — a parent of a 2020 graduate — expressed her excitement for her stepson as he walked across the stage. She says many parents didn’t get to experience this moment.
“It was so exciting,” said Lockhart. “I’m so sorry that [some graduates] didn’t get to experience [traditional graduation] due to this pandemic. But that does not stop you from reaching your goals.”