Search for drowning victim closes Claystone Park at Lake Tobesofkee Sunday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Rescue crews have called off their search for the night for a man believed to have drowned at Lake Tobesofkee Saturday evening and will resume in the Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to Claystone Beach at Lake Tobesofkee after receiving a call about a possible drowning around 5:30 p.m. They learned through their investigation that 32-year-old Samuel Lamar Williams and his family were on the water in the swimming area. Williams was on a tube floating when he fell off; he did not know how to swim, and witnesses were unable to assist him before he went under.

The search for Williams will continue on Sunday. Claystone Park will remain closed Sunday, but Sandy Beach and Arrowhead Park will be open for visitors.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

