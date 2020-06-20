UPDATE (Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 20, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/20/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 63,809 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 20.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 216 1163.73 13 36
Atkinson 90 1080.43 2 14
Bacon 194 1701.16 4 17
Baker 36 1155.33 3 12
Baldwin 441 992.62 33 75
Banks 114 570.51 0 20
Barrow 415 480.42 25 99
Bartow 587 529.92 39 150
Ben Hill 119 714.93 1 11
Berrien 89 461.71 0 4
Bibb 597 392.38 37 159
Bleckley 54 420.63 1 5
Brantley 73 380.17 2 6
Brooks 112 712.15 11 11
Bryan 94 240.18 5 18
Bulloch 147 184.98 3 16
Burke 132 590.82 6 31
Butts 246 977.2 32 29
Calhoun 157 2485.36 6 28
Camden 92 170.61 1 9
Candler 21 193.78 0 4
Carroll 622 517.82 39 112
Catoosa 275 399.88 6 23
Charlton 38 286.77 2 6
Chatham 760 260.12 32 150
Chattahoochee 312 2902.6 1 7
Chattooga 49 197.85 2 3
Cherokee 1093 409.95 39 171
Clarke 376 289.72 15 55
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 1567 514.04 76 211
Clinch 85 1277.04 2 10
Cobb 3841 485.84 229 803
Coffee 406 943.26 15 85
Colquitt 729 1605.97 17 64
Columbia 339 213.7 8 40
Cook 90 516.14 1 10
Coweta 545 358.55 14 54
Crawford 36 294.41 0 4
Crisp 257 1153.04 11 42
Dade 59 365.05 1 3
Dawson 124 458.9 3 20
Decatur 243 923.18 8 27
DeKalb 4666 588.28 165 798
Dodge 67 328.67 2 8
Dooly 194 1447.76 12 41
Dougherty 1844 2051.05 151 454
Douglas 712 468.71 35 160
Early 256 2523.16 31 24
Echols 172 4333.59 0 6
Effingham 96 149.94 1 13
Elbert 91 480.34 0 7
Emanuel 59 260.32 2 8
Evans 16 149.71 0 0
Fannin 75 284.95 1 6
Fayette 279 237.36 16 41
Floyd 404 404.34 15 49
Forsyth 642 254.25 14 81
Franklin 156 668.7 1 13
Fulton 5444 495.28 304 985
Gilmer 177 563.39 2 22
Glascock 3 99.17 0 0
Glynn 265 307.97 3 22
Gordon 287 494.41 18 39
Grady 162 660.15 4 32
Greene 88 470.16 9 19
Gwinnett 6043 622.26 162 844
Habersham 635 1386.46 34 89
Hall 2922 1416.05 58 408
Hancock 203 2477.72 32 37
Haralson 63 205.06 4 16
Harris 240 691.4 8 30
Hart 48 183.86 0 4
Heard 45 363.78 3 8
Henry 930 387.72 31 102
Houston 486 309.48 20 112
Irwin 45 477.05 1 8
Jackson 297 397.59 7 42
Jasper 61 429.61 1 7
Jeff Davis 72 475.31 2 5
Jefferson 67 437.54 1 10
Jenkins 72 839.55 9 18
Johnson 80 828.07 2 14
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 87 449.68 6 12
Lanier 112 1082.02 2 9
Laurens 131 276.98 1 17
Lee 377 1257.88 22 66
Liberty 100 161.54 1 15
Lincoln 21 258.46 1 7
Long 28 140.6 1 2
Lowndes 871 738.9 4 73
Lumpkin 118 349.09 2 27
Macon 112 862.33 9 36
Madison 77 255.16 4 14
Marion 73 880.26 3 12
McDuffie 78 361.16 5 20
McIntosh 23 157.89 1 2
Meriwether 148 704.09 2 21
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 433 1963.18 38 95
Monroe 135 486.89 15 26
Montgomery 26 281.87 0 2
Morgan 44 229.91 0 5
Murray 162 402.37 1 16
Muscogee 1147 598.56 34 177
Newton 466 414.76 11 79
Non-Georgia Resident 3140 0 40 166
Oconee 132 316.27 10 23
Oglethorpe 81 531.5 7 16
Paulding 460 266.6 14 86
Peach 93 339.73 9 25
Pickens 78 232.63 5 16
Pierce 135 690.71 4 24
Pike 81 429.48 3 10
Polk 178 409.36 1 15
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 115 525.47 11 18
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 35 206.05 4 15
Randolph 194 2872.37 23 36
Richmond 740 365.9 42 192
Rockdale 362 381.21 9 84
Schley 21 398.1 1 7
Screven 75 539.57 4 19
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 337 487.63 31 59
Stephens 165 626.71 5 33
Stewart 82 1337.9 1 14
Sumter 532 1809.59 49 144
Talbot 57 925.63 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 80 314.82 0 4
Taylor 27 339.28 2 10
Telfair 63 402.71 2 10
Terrell 217 2562.89 27 52
Thomas 371 835 33 66
Tift 513 1256.43 25 83
Toombs 143 529.96 5 14
Towns 36 299.15 1 10
Treutlen 19 278.23 1 3
Troup 947 1344.9 26 112
Turner 166 2055.47 16 34
Twiggs 23 284.44 1 7
Union 56 221.04 3 16
Unknown 1850 0 1 26
Upson 319 1213.99 43 43
Walker 283 406.55 5 14
Walton 343 357.99 25 55
Ware 309 861.85 15 60
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 79 389.12 1 10
Wayne 44 146.79 0 6
Webster 17 666.67 1 5
Wheeler 35 442.53 0 2
White 129 406.2 4 26
Whitfield 741 707.93 10 42
Wilcox 121 1376.56 15 20
Wilkes 43 429.4 1 8
Wilkinson 73 818.48 7 23
Worth 282 1400.06 21 50

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 826,711 (688,588 COVID-19 tests; 138,123 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 63,809 (9.3% of tests are positive)

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,642 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
