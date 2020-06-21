UPDATE (Sunday, June 21 at 6 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/21/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 64,701 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 217 1169.12 13 37
Atkinson 91 1092.44 2 15
Bacon 196 1718.7 4 17
Baker 36 1155.33 3 12
Baldwin 444 999.37 33 75
Banks 114 570.51 0 20
Barrow 416 481.58 25 99
Bartow 596 538.05 39 150
Ben Hill 122 732.95 1 11
Berrien 91 472.09 0 4
Bibb 601 395 37 160
Bleckley 54 420.63 1 5
Brantley 73 380.17 2 6
Brooks 115 731.23 11 11
Bryan 95 242.74 5 18
Bulloch 151 190.02 3 16
Burke 133 595.29 6 31
Butts 246 977.2 32 29
Calhoun 158 2501.19 6 28
Camden 96 178.03 1 9
Candler 21 193.78 0 4
Carroll 625 520.32 39 111
Catoosa 275 399.88 6 23
Charlton 38 286.77 2 6
Chatham 779 266.62 32 152
Chattahoochee 315 2930.51 1 7
Chattooga 49 197.85 2 3
Cherokee 1099 412.2 39 171
Clarke 381 293.58 15 55
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 1598 524.21 76 211
Clinch 85 1277.04 2 10
Cobb 3893 492.42 230 804
Coffee 408 947.91 15 85
Colquitt 734 1616.99 17 64
Columbia 342 215.59 8 40
Cook 91 521.88 1 10
Coweta 550 361.84 14 54
Crawford 36 294.41 0 4
Crisp 257 1153.04 11 42
Dade 59 365.05 1 3
Dawson 124 458.9 3 20
Decatur 243 923.18 8 27
DeKalb 4694 591.81 165 802
Dodge 67 328.67 2 8
Dooly 194 1447.76 12 41
Dougherty 1848 2055.5 151 454
Douglas 724 476.61 35 162
Early 256 2523.16 31 24
Echols 173 4358.78 0 6
Effingham 98 153.06 1 13
Elbert 92 485.62 0 7
Emanuel 64 282.39 2 8
Evans 16 149.71 0 0
Fannin 75 284.95 1 6
Fayette 280 238.21 16 42
Floyd 414 414.35 15 49
Forsyth 650 257.42 14 81
Franklin 156 668.7 1 13
Fulton 5496 500.01 304 985
Gilmer 178 566.57 2 22
Glascock 3 99.17 0 0
Glynn 305 354.46 3 22
Gordon 291 501.3 18 39
Grady 163 664.22 4 32
Greene 88 470.16 9 19
Gwinnett 6151 633.38 162 849
Habersham 637 1390.83 34 89
Hall 2935 1422.35 58 410
Hancock 206 2514.34 32 37
Haralson 64 208.32 4 16
Harris 243 700.05 8 30
Hart 48 183.86 0 4
Heard 45 363.78 3 7
Henry 945 393.97 31 103
Houston 499 317.76 20 113
Irwin 45 477.05 1 8
Jackson 300 401.61 7 42
Jasper 61 429.61 1 7
Jeff Davis 73 481.91 2 5
Jefferson 67 437.54 1 10
Jenkins 73 851.21 9 18
Johnson 80 828.07 2 14
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 87 449.68 6 12
Lanier 114 1101.34 2 9
Laurens 131 276.98 1 17
Lee 378 1261.22 22 66
Liberty 101 163.16 1 15
Lincoln 22 270.77 1 7
Long 29 145.62 1 2
Lowndes 911 772.83 4 73
Lumpkin 118 349.09 2 27
Macon 112 862.33 9 36
Madison 78 258.47 4 14
Marion 74 892.32 3 12
McDuffie 78 361.16 5 20
McIntosh 25 171.62 1 2
Meriwether 149 708.85 2 21
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 434 1967.72 38 95
Monroe 135 486.89 15 26
Montgomery 26 281.87 0 2
Morgan 45 235.13 0 5
Murray 164 407.34 1 16
Muscogee 1169 610.04 34 182
Newton 474 421.88 11 79
Non-Georgia Resident 3208 0 40 166
Oconee 133 318.66 10 23
Oglethorpe 81 531.5 7 16
Paulding 466 270.08 14 87
Peach 93 339.73 9 25
Pickens 80 238.59 5 16
Pierce 137 700.95 4 24
Pike 81 429.48 3 10
Polk 178 409.36 1 15
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 120 548.32 11 18
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 35 206.05 4 15
Randolph 194 2872.37 23 36
Richmond 746 368.87 42 192
Rockdale 371 390.69 9 84
Schley 21 398.1 1 7
Screven 75 539.57 4 19
Seminole 49 601.97 2 8
Spalding 340 491.97 31 59
Stephens 165 626.71 5 33
Stewart 82 1337.9 1 14
Sumter 532 1809.59 49 144
Talbot 58 941.86 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 80 314.82 0 4
Taylor 27 339.28 2 10
Telfair 64 409.1 2 10
Terrell 218 2574.7 27 52
Thomas 371 835 33 66
Tift 525 1285.82 25 83
Toombs 147 544.79 5 14
Towns 36 299.15 1 10
Treutlen 19 278.23 1 3
Troup 978 1388.93 26 112
Turner 167 2067.86 16 34
Twiggs 23 284.44 1 7
Union 56 221.04 3 16
Unknown 1958 0 1 26
Upson 319 1213.99 43 43
Walker 284 407.99 5 14
Walton 344 359.03 25 55
Ware 317 884.17 15 60
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 79 389.12 1 10
Wayne 46 153.47 0 6
Webster 17 666.67 1 5
Wheeler 35 442.53 0 2
White 129 406.2 4 26
Whitfield 763 728.94 10 42
Wilcox 121 1376.56 15 20
Wilkes 43 429.4 1 8
Wilkinson 73 818.48 7 23
Worth 285 1414.95 21 51

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 839,001 (698,307 COVID-19 tests; 140,694 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 64,701 (9.3% of tests are positive)

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,643 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 5:47 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Tucker Sargent
