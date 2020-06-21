UPDATE (Sunday, June 21 at 6 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/21/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 64,701 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|217
|1169.12
|13
|37
|Atkinson
|91
|1092.44
|2
|15
|Bacon
|196
|1718.7
|4
|17
|Baker
|36
|1155.33
|3
|12
|Baldwin
|444
|999.37
|33
|75
|Banks
|114
|570.51
|0
|20
|Barrow
|416
|481.58
|25
|99
|Bartow
|596
|538.05
|39
|150
|Ben Hill
|122
|732.95
|1
|11
|Berrien
|91
|472.09
|0
|4
|Bibb
|601
|395
|37
|160
|Bleckley
|54
|420.63
|1
|5
|Brantley
|73
|380.17
|2
|6
|Brooks
|115
|731.23
|11
|11
|Bryan
|95
|242.74
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|151
|190.02
|3
|16
|Burke
|133
|595.29
|6
|31
|Butts
|246
|977.2
|32
|29
|Calhoun
|158
|2501.19
|6
|28
|Camden
|96
|178.03
|1
|9
|Candler
|21
|193.78
|0
|4
|Carroll
|625
|520.32
|39
|111
|Catoosa
|275
|399.88
|6
|23
|Charlton
|38
|286.77
|2
|6
|Chatham
|779
|266.62
|32
|152
|Chattahoochee
|315
|2930.51
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|49
|197.85
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|1099
|412.2
|39
|171
|Clarke
|381
|293.58
|15
|55
|Clay
|56
|1961.47
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1598
|524.21
|76
|211
|Clinch
|85
|1277.04
|2
|10
|Cobb
|3893
|492.42
|230
|804
|Coffee
|408
|947.91
|15
|85
|Colquitt
|734
|1616.99
|17
|64
|Columbia
|342
|215.59
|8
|40
|Cook
|91
|521.88
|1
|10
|Coweta
|550
|361.84
|14
|54
|Crawford
|36
|294.41
|0
|4
|Crisp
|257
|1153.04
|11
|42
|Dade
|59
|365.05
|1
|3
|Dawson
|124
|458.9
|3
|20
|Decatur
|243
|923.18
|8
|27
|DeKalb
|4694
|591.81
|165
|802
|Dodge
|67
|328.67
|2
|8
|Dooly
|194
|1447.76
|12
|41
|Dougherty
|1848
|2055.5
|151
|454
|Douglas
|724
|476.61
|35
|162
|Early
|256
|2523.16
|31
|24
|Echols
|173
|4358.78
|0
|6
|Effingham
|98
|153.06
|1
|13
|Elbert
|92
|485.62
|0
|7
|Emanuel
|64
|282.39
|2
|8
|Evans
|16
|149.71
|0
|0
|Fannin
|75
|284.95
|1
|6
|Fayette
|280
|238.21
|16
|42
|Floyd
|414
|414.35
|15
|49
|Forsyth
|650
|257.42
|14
|81
|Franklin
|156
|668.7
|1
|13
|Fulton
|5496
|500.01
|304
|985
|Gilmer
|178
|566.57
|2
|22
|Glascock
|3
|99.17
|0
|0
|Glynn
|305
|354.46
|3
|22
|Gordon
|291
|501.3
|18
|39
|Grady
|163
|664.22
|4
|32
|Greene
|88
|470.16
|9
|19
|Gwinnett
|6151
|633.38
|162
|849
|Habersham
|637
|1390.83
|34
|89
|Hall
|2935
|1422.35
|58
|410
|Hancock
|206
|2514.34
|32
|37
|Haralson
|64
|208.32
|4
|16
|Harris
|243
|700.05
|8
|30
|Hart
|48
|183.86
|0
|4
|Heard
|45
|363.78
|3
|7
|Henry
|945
|393.97
|31
|103
|Houston
|499
|317.76
|20
|113
|Irwin
|45
|477.05
|1
|8
|Jackson
|300
|401.61
|7
|42
|Jasper
|61
|429.61
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|73
|481.91
|2
|5
|Jefferson
|67
|437.54
|1
|10
|Jenkins
|73
|851.21
|9
|18
|Johnson
|80
|828.07
|2
|14
|Jones
|51
|178.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|87
|449.68
|6
|12
|Lanier
|114
|1101.34
|2
|9
|Laurens
|131
|276.98
|1
|17
|Lee
|378
|1261.22
|22
|66
|Liberty
|101
|163.16
|1
|15
|Lincoln
|22
|270.77
|1
|7
|Long
|29
|145.62
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|911
|772.83
|4
|73
|Lumpkin
|118
|349.09
|2
|27
|Macon
|112
|862.33
|9
|36
|Madison
|78
|258.47
|4
|14
|Marion
|74
|892.32
|3
|12
|McDuffie
|78
|361.16
|5
|20
|McIntosh
|25
|171.62
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|149
|708.85
|2
|21
|Miller
|45
|780.71
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|434
|1967.72
|38
|95
|Monroe
|135
|486.89
|15
|26
|Montgomery
|26
|281.87
|0
|2
|Morgan
|45
|235.13
|0
|5
|Murray
|164
|407.34
|1
|16
|Muscogee
|1169
|610.04
|34
|182
|Newton
|474
|421.88
|11
|79
|Non-Georgia Resident
|3208
|0
|40
|166
|Oconee
|133
|318.66
|10
|23
|Oglethorpe
|81
|531.5
|7
|16
|Paulding
|466
|270.08
|14
|87
|Peach
|93
|339.73
|9
|25
|Pickens
|80
|238.59
|5
|16
|Pierce
|137
|700.95
|4
|24
|Pike
|81
|429.48
|3
|10
|Polk
|178
|409.36
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|120
|548.32
|11
|18
|Quitman
|15
|653.88
|1
|5
|Rabun
|35
|206.05
|4
|15
|Randolph
|194
|2872.37
|23
|36
|Richmond
|746
|368.87
|42
|192
|Rockdale
|371
|390.69
|9
|84
|Schley
|21
|398.1
|1
|7
|Screven
|75
|539.57
|4
|19
|Seminole
|49
|601.97
|2
|8
|Spalding
|340
|491.97
|31
|59
|Stephens
|165
|626.71
|5
|33
|Stewart
|82
|1337.9
|1
|14
|Sumter
|532
|1809.59
|49
|144
|Talbot
|58
|941.86
|2
|14
|Taliaferro
|2
|122.55
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|80
|314.82
|0
|4
|Taylor
|27
|339.28
|2
|10
|Telfair
|64
|409.1
|2
|10
|Terrell
|218
|2574.7
|27
|52
|Thomas
|371
|835
|33
|66
|Tift
|525
|1285.82
|25
|83
|Toombs
|147
|544.79
|5
|14
|Towns
|36
|299.15
|1
|10
|Treutlen
|19
|278.23
|1
|3
|Troup
|978
|1388.93
|26
|112
|Turner
|167
|2067.86
|16
|34
|Twiggs
|23
|284.44
|1
|7
|Union
|56
|221.04
|3
|16
|Unknown
|1958
|0
|1
|26
|Upson
|319
|1213.99
|43
|43
|Walker
|284
|407.99
|5
|14
|Walton
|344
|359.03
|25
|55
|Ware
|317
|884.17
|15
|60
|Warren
|19
|364.68
|0
|9
|Washington
|79
|389.12
|1
|10
|Wayne
|46
|153.47
|0
|6
|Webster
|17
|666.67
|1
|5
|Wheeler
|35
|442.53
|0
|2
|White
|129
|406.2
|4
|26
|Whitfield
|763
|728.94
|10
|42
|Wilcox
|121
|1376.56
|15
|20
|Wilkes
|43
|429.4
|1
|8
|Wilkinson
|73
|818.48
|7
|23
|Worth
|285
|1414.95
|21
|51
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 839,001 (698,307 COVID-19 tests; 140,694 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 64,701 (9.3% of tests are positive)
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 9,864 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 2:50 p.m. ET on 6/20 listed 944 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,643 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 5:47 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.