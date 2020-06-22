Teenager and 22 year old man shot while walking in Warner Robins

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager and a 22 year old man were taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot while walking in Warner Robins.
According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the shooting happened in the 500 block of American Boulevard around 3:15 Sunday afternoon. Police say the 14 year old boy was shot in leg and the 22 year old man was shot in the shoulder.
Police found shell casings in the 400 block of Carolina Avenue and found a gun in the 500 block of American Boulevard.
According to the news release, the 14 year old was taken to Houston Healthcare in Warner Robins and the 22 year old was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. Police say the teenager and 22 year old are not related.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Josh Dokes with the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.