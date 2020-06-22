|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The search is over for 32-year-old Samuel Lamar Williams of Warner Robins, after his body was found in lake Tobesofkee Sunday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Williams fell off his tube Saturday afternoon and drowned.
Now, officials have a warning for visitors.
Lake Director, Donald Bracewell, says a lot of people will visit the lake during the summer. With no lifeguards on duty, Bracewell says everyone needs to keep an eye on who the came with.
Lashonda Simmons says she did not know Saturday’s tragedy until Monday afternoon. Simmons says the incident is unfortunate. “Always make sure that someone is around that does know how to swim if you’re not able to swim,” said Simmons.
Bracewell says everyone on a boat should put on a life-jacket, especially kids.
“We require floatation devices on children 13 and under on vessels,” said Bracewell.
Bracewell says that’s a rule visitors want to take seriously, because there are no lifeguards at the beach. He says swimming in a lake is different from swimming in a pool.
The lake director says there are certain areas of Lake Tobesofkee that are specifically for swimming, and says swimmers are allowed to go six feet deep into the water but no further.
“It’s the unknown, it’s clarity of the water, it’s the depth of the water, it can drop off at any time,” explained Bracewell.