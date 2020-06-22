Local law enforcement gathers to pray for current issues

|
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Local law enforcement is coming together in solidarity for one another and the community. The Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to unrest in the country with prayer.
Each Monday, Chaplain for the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Robbie Passmore, gathers with a group of people to pray.
“We gather here to pray for Bleckley County. For God to put his protection on our officers, and keep his protection upon them as they serve our community,” said Passmore.
The group prays for the nation, state, law enforcement, first responders, and those living in Bleckley County. Passmore says the group has not been able to meet for a few months due to COVID-19. Monday, was the first time the group was allowed to gather in person again. Passmore says he wants officers to know someone cares.
“I just want them to know that somebody is lifting them up in prayer, and not only them but their families,” Passmore stated, “I think during this time it’s very encouraging for them and very supportive for them.”
911 director, Leslie Queen, attends the prayer time each week and says she believes it will help heal current issues.
“If we all unite and come together regardless of race, religion, or politics. If you believe in God, then prayer is the answer, and that’s why I go,” said Queen.
The group meets at Bleckley County Law Enforcement Center for prayer time every Monday morning at 7:30, and encourages the community to join them.