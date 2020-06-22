Middle Georgia residents to march in ‘Justice for Kendrick Johnson’ event

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
59
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia residents are uniting to help get justice for the death of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson.

In 2013, Johnson’s body was found rolled up in a gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.

Kendrick’s mother — Jacquelyn Johnson — and organizers will hold a peaceful march to encourage the GBI to reopen her son’s case.

Event Information

According to a release, residents will gather at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon at 7 a.m. Saturday to drive to Valdosta for the event.

“We’re having to learn to adjust to deal with what they have done, and the march is to keep bringing awareness of what happened to Kendrick Johnson,” Jacquelyn said. “We want to let the world know to come out.”

Kendrick’s case was closed due to GBI medical examiners ruling the death an accident.

Jacquelyn says she hopes that new evidence can hold the people responsible for her son’s death accountable.

Click here for more.

Previous articleEx-cop charged in Brooks case involved in earlier shooting
Next articleLake Tobesofkee officials address safety after recent drowning
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.