Ex-cop charged in Brooks case involved in earlier shooting

ATLANTA (AP) – A newspaper report says the former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of an African American man was involved in another shooting five years ago that left a man with a punctured lung.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing court documents, reports the older case was investigated by Atlanta police and turned over to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, who cleared the officers involved — including Garrett Rolfe — in February.
Rolfe stands charged in the June 12 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks during a confrontation at a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta.
Rolfe has since been fired from the department.