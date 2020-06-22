Tech Report: Apple closes stores again

Listen to the content of this post:

Apple to hold virtual conference

This week, Apple will hold the first-ever virtual version of its Worldwide Developers Conference, an annual event that began in 1987.

This year’s edition kicked off with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s keynote Monday.

This year’s WWDC is mostly a prelude to the bigger event later this year—the launch of the first 5G iPhones. Apple typically unveils new phones and other hardware in the fall.

Startup rolls out automated weed cutters

A startup is rolling out automated weed cutters at a moment when COVID-19 has made farm work more dangerous for human beings.

The robots use cameras and machine vision to create a 3D map of the farm plot and tell weeds from commercial plants.

With COVID-19 hitting migrant farmworkers hard, robots could also be a safer option — albeit at the potential expense of those jobs.

Google vs. Pinterest

Google is taking on Pinterest.

Google is Billing Keen, which is available on the web and on Android, as a way to “share your passions” with people. This basically means you can curate special little boards based on your interests.

Apple closes stores

Apple is now closing some of the very stores it had recently reopened due to new spikes in COVID-19 cases.

According to Bloomberg, 11 Apple stores located in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina are once again temporarily shuttering due to the virus.

The company’s decision to close these stores comes amid record-high increases of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Arizona and Florida.