Teen dead after Milledgeville Manor shooting

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for killing a teenager.

According to Captain Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Milledgeville Manor Apartments on Saturday afternoon at 3:30.

Deputies say they found a 16-year-old boy shot several times.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime scene techs aided the sheriff’s office process the scene.

Captain King says the sheriff’s office is working numerous leads and conducting interviews.

