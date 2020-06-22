UPDATE (Monday, June 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 22, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/22/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 65,928 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 22.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 220 1185.28 13 38
Atkinson 97 1164.47 2 15
Bacon 204 1788.85 4 17
Baker 36 1155.33 3 12
Baldwin 450 1012.87 33 75
Banks 114 570.51 0 20
Barrow 423 489.68 25 99
Bartow 604 545.27 39 150
Ben Hill 125 750.98 1 11
Berrien 95 492.84 0 4
Bibb 609 400.26 37 161
Bleckley 54 420.63 1 5
Brantley 76 395.79 2 6
Brooks 119 756.66 11 11
Bryan 101 258.07 5 20
Bulloch 164 206.37 3 17
Burke 135 604.24 6 31
Butts 247 981.17 32 29
Calhoun 159 2517.02 6 31
Camden 99 183.59 1 9
Candler 21 193.78 0 4
Carroll 635 528.64 39 111
Catoosa 276 401.33 6 23
Charlton 41 309.41 2 6
Chatham 807 276.2 33 155
Chattahoochee 317 2949.11 1 8
Chattooga 49 197.85 2 3
Cherokee 1114 417.83 39 172
Clarke 391 301.28 15 55
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 1631 535.04 76 211
Clinch 86 1292.07 2 10
Cobb 3969 502.03 229 806
Coffee 418 971.14 15 86
Colquitt 748 1647.83 17 65
Columbia 345 217.49 8 40
Cook 97 556.29 1 10
Coweta 554 364.47 14 54
Crawford 36 294.41 0 4
Crisp 258 1157.52 11 42
Dade 60 371.24 1 3
Dawson 124 458.9 3 20
Decatur 244 926.98 8 27
DeKalb 4791 604.04 165 804
Dodge 67 328.67 2 8
Dooly 194 1447.76 12 41
Dougherty 1854 2062.18 152 454
Douglas 740 487.14 36 166
Early 255 2513.31 31 24
Echols 177 4459.56 0 6
Effingham 101 157.75 1 14
Elbert 92 485.62 0 8
Emanuel 66 291.21 2 8
Evans 17 159.07 0 0
Fannin 79 300.15 1 6
Fayette 292 248.42 16 43
Floyd 426 426.36 15 49
Forsyth 660 261.38 14 81
Franklin 158 677.27 1 14
Fulton 5705 519.02 304 992
Gilmer 178 566.57 2 22
Glascock 3 99.17 0 0
Glynn 308 357.94 3 22
Gordon 298 513.36 18 39
Grady 164 668.3 4 32
Greene 89 475.5 9 19
Gwinnett 6407 659.74 162 862
Habersham 639 1395.2 34 89
Hall 2946 1427.68 58 412
Hancock 208 2538.75 32 37
Haralson 65 211.57 4 16
Harris 252 725.97 8 30
Hart 50 191.52 0 4
Heard 46 371.87 3 7
Henry 964 401.89 31 103
Houston 513 326.67 20 119
Irwin 46 487.65 1 8
Jackson 305 408.3 7 42
Jasper 63 443.69 1 7
Jeff Davis 75 495.11 2 5
Jefferson 70 457.13 1 10
Jenkins 75 874.53 9 19
Johnson 80 828.07 2 14
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 91 470.36 6 12
Lanier 116 1120.66 2 9
Laurens 133 281.21 1 17
Lee 381 1271.23 22 66
Liberty 102 164.77 1 16
Lincoln 24 295.38 1 7
Long 32 160.68 1 2
Lowndes 939 796.59 4 73
Lumpkin 120 355.01 3 28
Macon 112 862.33 9 36
Madison 78 258.47 4 14
Marion 75 904.38 3 12
McDuffie 78 361.16 5 20
McIntosh 25 171.62 1 2
Meriwether 154 732.64 2 21
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 436 1976.79 38 95
Monroe 137 494.1 15 26
Montgomery 27 292.71 0 3
Morgan 45 235.13 0 5
Murray 168 417.28 1 16
Muscogee 1213 633 34 193
Newton 493 438.79 11 79
Non-Georgia Resident 3223 0 41 174
Oconee 134 321.06 10 23
Oglethorpe 81 531.5 7 16
Paulding 470 272.4 13 87
Peach 93 339.73 9 25
Pickens 80 238.59 5 16
Pierce 140 716.3 4 24
Pike 81 429.48 3 10
Polk 184 423.16 1 15
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 120 548.32 11 18
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 35 206.05 4 15
Randolph 195 2887.18 23 36
Richmond 755 373.32 42 193
Rockdale 379 399.12 9 84
Schley 22 417.06 1 7
Screven 79 568.35 4 20
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 343 496.31 31 59
Stephens 165 626.71 5 33
Stewart 84 1370.53 1 15
Sumter 536 1823.19 49 144
Talbot 62 1006.82 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 88 346.31 0 6
Taylor 26 326.72 2 10
Telfair 64 409.1 2 10
Terrell 218 2574.7 27 52
Thomas 372 837.25 33 66
Tift 549 1344.6 25 83
Toombs 163 604.08 5 14
Towns 36 299.15 1 10
Treutlen 19 278.23 1 3
Troup 1027 1458.52 28 113
Turner 170 2105 16 34
Twiggs 23 284.44 1 7
Union 56 221.04 3 16
Unknown 1792 0 1 28
Upson 323 1229.21 43 43
Walker 287 412.3 5 14
Walton 346 361.12 25 55
Ware 331 923.21 15 60
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 81 398.98 1 10
Wayne 48 160.14 0 6
Webster 17 666.67 1 5
Wheeler 38 480.47 0 2
White 129 406.2 4 26
Whitfield 800 764.29 10 45
Wilcox 122 1387.94 15 20
Wilkes 49 489.31 1 8
Wilkinson 74 829.69 7 23
Worth 288 1429.85 21 51
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 850,674 (708,026 COVID-19 tests; 142,648 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 65,928 (9.3% of tests are positive)

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,648 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, June 22, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
