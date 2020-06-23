Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Bibb County School District will offer a virtual learning option for the 2020-2021 school year. This program is for families who would like to receive the curriculum from home.

According to a district survey, nearly 4,000 parents support the district’s remote learning option. Under the program students, K-12 will be taught from the convenience of their homes.

Families who choose the remote option must have internet access at home. If not, parents can request a device from the child’s school.

“They will have to come up to the school during open house at the very beginning of the year to check it out and there will be some requirements,” said Dr. Tanzy Kilcrease, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “An agreement for them to sign saying they will take care of that device and return it.”

Kilcrease said in a letter to parents the district states the new virtual option will run at least one semester. She says after that if parents feel comfortable, students can go back for in-person learning the second semester.

According to Dr. Kilcrease, parents must register their child for the program by July 8. The virtual curriculum will be taught by a certified Bibb County teacher with live instruction.

“If they don’t understand something they can always refer their questions to that designated teacher,” said Kilcrease.

Dr. Kilcrease wants parents and students to take the remote option seriously. She says unlike the e-learning program, grades and attendance counts toward a student’s overall performance.

“The rigor will be there just like its face to face instruction,” said Dr. Kilcrease.

Any student that is not registered for the online program is expected to attend the first day of school.