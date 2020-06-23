|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Macon-Bibb will have its annual fireworks show at Lake Tobesofkee for the Fourth of July.
Lake director Donald Bracewell says the best place for spectators to enjoy the show is from Sandy Beach.
Bracewell says the display starts at 9:15 p.m. Gates will close at 8 p.m. for entry due to safety precautions.
There will also be a live band playing at the beach from 6 p.m. until the show starts.
The director says it’s $3 per person and free for ages six and under.
“Fourth of July is a blast out here, but our main priority is to stay safe,” said Bracewell. “Again be in arm’s length of your child at all times. No alcohol, this is a non-alcoholic park.”
The light show will be put on by a South Carolina based company and will cost the county nearly $15,000.
County Commissioners approved the display on June 16.