Single-car accident kills Macon man

By
Chip Matthews
-
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A single-car accident Tuesday morning claims the life of a Macon man.

Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, identified the victim as 54-year-old Shawn Alexander Smith.

According to Miley, Smith crashed into a wooded area at 4:55 this morning.

Miley says Smith’s car ran off the road near the entrance of River Run Apartments in Macon on Charter Boulevard.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.