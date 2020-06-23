Nigel Talton’s still chasing Olympic dream

Montezz Allen
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigel Talton was training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, hoping to finally fulfill his dream of earning a spot on the team.

But the virus postponed the summer games until 2021, so the Fort Valley native didn’t get the chance.

Talton has a dream of becoming a professional track and field sprinter. He has been running track since 2008, and is determined to make his dream become a reality.

He puts in work nearly every single day, and his drive and passion to get better is incredible.

Talton’s a national champion at Shorter University. He also set the Iowa Wesleyan men’s outdoor record in the 100 meter dash at 10.54 seconds in 2010.

In 2013, he placed eighth in the indoor 60 meter dash, and this year, he advanced to the semifinals.

He tore his hamstring in 2016 – two weeks before the Olympic Trials – but didn’t throw in the towel.

The pandemic may be another road block, but Talton says he won’t let his dream die.

“You have to stay ready, so I’m just going to continue to train,” said Talton. “Keep my prayers up. Continue to pray about the affect that it’s having on other people lives and my life as well, so I’m just staying positive. I’m a positive person, so I’m going to just continue to stay positive by knowing that this will pass through. Everybody will be OK.”

Talton also says he looks at the glass half-full, not half-empty.

“I was kind of upset at first, and then I was saying I’m just going to take the positive out of it because somebody has it bad and worst than I do, so I’m just going to continue to be positive. Continue to train. Continue to practice social distancing, and continue to stay safe and stay healthy.”

You may also know Talton if you’ve been to an Atlanta Braves game in the last few years. In 2017, he began a between-innings promotion in which a fan races the outfield warning track against a Talton, who is wearing a spandex-type bodysuit and goggles. They call him “The Freeze”.

