Plane was seen spinning and ablaze before crash, killing 5

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Federal investigators say witnesses saw a burning airplane spinning and trailing black smoke as it plummeted to the ground in Georgia, killing 5 people.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report that one of the two pilots on board had told air traffic controllers that he was turning to the right to avoid weather on June 5.
No distress calls were made by either pilot.
The dead included four members of a Florida family who were traveling to a funeral in Indiana.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31-T was flying from Williston, Florida, to New Castle, Indiana.
