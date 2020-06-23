Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK’s church

By
Associated Press
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) – Rayshard Brooks is to be remembered at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

The private funeral for the man who was fatally shot by a police officer is to be held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy.

Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black.

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also plans to deliver remarks at Brooks’ funeral.

Previous articleSingle-car accident kills Macon man
Associated Press
http://www.ap.org/
The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.