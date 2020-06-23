Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 15-19

Restaurant Report Card: June 15-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 15 and Friday, June 19.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read current and past full inspection reports.

Bibb County:

Chicken Salad Chick
1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved from 6-17; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2020

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2020

Marble Slab Creamery
5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2020

American Feel and Wings
45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2020

Millennium Bar and Grill
2455 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2020

Chicken Salad Chick
1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 70 (improved score on 6-22; see above)
Inspection Date: 06-17-2020

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2020

Dunkin’ Donuts
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2020

Bojangles
4290 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2020

 

Dooly County:

The Wagon Wheel Cafe
775 BEMBRY LN PO BOX 312 UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2020

 

Houston County:

Subway – Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2020

Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2020

Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2020

Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2020

Hardee’s
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2020

Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2020

Monkey Joe’s
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2020

Sweet Charlies
1117 GA HWY 96 STE 112 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2020

Baja Fresh
810 HWY 96 STE 100-200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2020

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2020

Sweet of Life
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2020

 

Jones County:

Waffle House
296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2020

Pizza Hut
204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2020

Subway
285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-19-2020

 

Zaxby’s
198 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020

Dairy Queen
315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020

 

Lamar County:

Barnesville American Pie Pizzeria
784 VETERANS PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2020

 

Laurens County:

Burger King
2175 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2020

Subway
2005 VETERANS BLVD STE 14/15 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2020

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles
731 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2020

Starbucks
2005 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2020

Papa John’s
1110 HILLCREST PKWY STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2020

 

Peach County:

Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2020

McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2020

Krystal
300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2020

Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2020

 

Putnam County:

Bone Island Grillhouse
920 GREEENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2020

 

Taylor County:

The Coffee Pot
14 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2020

 

Telfair County:

Southern Star Grill
153 E OAK ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2020

