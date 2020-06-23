|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – United Way’s Mission United is helping fight against food insecurities and unemployment in Middle Georgia.
United Way and community partners held a food distribution event in Warner Robins Tuesday.
More than 300 families received boxes with enough food for several days.
Volunteers, including soldiers from Robins Air Force base, were on-site helping to load up the food.
Veteran navigator Daniel Charles with the United Way of Central Georgia says the event helps the community as a whole.
“Today, we wanted to do something for our veterans, but as well as for the community, so we are not discriminating,” Charles said. “We just want to give back to our community during this pandemic. Food insecurities are at an all-time high, the unemployment rate is at an all-time high, so we just want to give back to the community.”
To find out more about United Way events in Middle Georgia, visit www.unitedwaycg.org.