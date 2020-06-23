UPDATE (Tuesday, June 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/23/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 67,678 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 23. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 223 1201.44 13 38
Atkinson 99 1188.48 2 15
Bacon 207 1815.15 4 17
Baker 36 1155.33 3 12
Baldwin 457 1028.63 32 75
Banks 116 580.52 0 22
Barrow 432 500.1 25 100
Bartow 625 564.23 39 151
Ben Hill 125 750.98 1 11
Berrien 99 513.59 0 4
Bibb 627 412.09 37 168
Bleckley 54 420.63 1 5
Brantley 78 406.21 2 6
Brooks 121 769.38 11 12
Bryan 107 273.4 5 20
Bulloch 183 230.28 3 17
Burke 134 599.77 6 31
Butts 249 989.12 33 29
Calhoun 162 2564.51 5 34
Camden 102 189.16 1 9
Candler 22 203.01 0 4
Carroll 646 537.8 39 113
Catoosa 283 411.51 6 23
Charlton 43 324.5 2 6
Chatham 872 298.45 35 155
Chattahoochee 317 2949.11 0 7
Chattooga 50 201.89 2 3
Cherokee 1126 422.33 41 172
Clarke 408 314.38 15 56
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 1687 553.41 77 215
Clinch 87 1307.09 2 10
Cobb 4134 522.9 234 818
Coffee 444 1031.55 15 86
Colquitt 764 1683.08 18 65
Columbia 359 226.31 8 40
Cook 104 596.43 1 11
Coweta 569 374.34 15 54
Crawford 37 302.58 0 4
Crisp 261 1170.98 12 42
Dade 59 365.05 1 3
Dawson 125 462.6 3 21
DeKalb 5042 635.69 166 817
Decatur 245 930.78 8 27
Dodge 70 343.39 2 8
Dooly 194 1447.76 12 41
Dougherty 1865 2074.41 153 455
Douglas 778 512.16 35 170
Early 255 2513.31 31 24
Echols 177 4459.56 0 6
Effingham 111 173.37 1 14
Elbert 94 496.17 0 8
Emanuel 72 317.68 3 8
Evans 16 149.71 0 0
Fannin 82 311.55 1 6
Fayette 299 254.37 16 44
Floyd 433 433.36 15 49
Forsyth 694 274.84 14 81
Franklin 160 685.84 1 14
Fulton 5885 535.4 302 1007
Gilmer 176 560.21 2 22
Glascock 3 99.17 0 0
Glynn 411 477.65 3 25
Gordon 318 547.81 18 39
Grady 165 672.37 4 32
Greene 90 480.85 9 19
Gwinnett 6636 683.32 163 886
Habersham 644 1406.11 35 90
Hall 2982 1445.12 58 413
Hancock 208 2538.75 32 37
Haralson 66 214.83 4 16
Harris 269 774.95 8 32
Hart 50 191.52 0 5
Heard 47 379.95 3 7
Henry 1013 422.32 31 104
Houston 519 330.49 20 120
Irwin 46 487.65 1 8
Jackson 314 420.35 7 44
Jasper 65 457.78 1 7
Jeff Davis 76 501.72 2 5
Jefferson 73 476.72 1 11
Jenkins 78 909.51 9 19
Johnson 81 838.42 2 14
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 95 491.03 6 12
Lanier 116 1120.66 3 9
Laurens 135 285.44 1 18
Lee 385 1284.58 22 66
Liberty 110 177.69 1 16
Lincoln 25 307.69 1 7
Long 35 175.75 1 2
Lowndes 975 827.13 6 74
Lumpkin 121 357.97 3 28
Macon 112 862.33 9 36
Madison 78 258.47 4 14
Marion 78 940.55 3 12
McDuffie 81 375.05 5 21
McIntosh 27 185.35 1 2
Meriwether 160 761.18 2 22
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 441 1999.46 38 95
Monroe 138 497.71 16 26
Montgomery 28 303.56 0 3
Morgan 45 235.13 0 5
Murray 172 427.21 1 16
Muscogee 1341 699.8 39 200
Newton 516 459.26 11 82
Non-Georgia Resident 3097 0 41 186
Oconee 136 325.85 10 23
Oglethorpe 85 557.74 7 16
Paulding 493 285.73 13 87
Peach 95 347.03 9 25
Pickens 83 247.54 5 16
Pierce 143 731.64 4 24
Pike 84 445.39 3 10
Polk 188 432.36 1 15
Pulaski 48 440.65 2 7
Putnam 123 562.03 11 19
Quitman 15 653.88 1 5
Rabun 36 211.94 3 14
Randolph 197 2916.79 25 36
Richmond 776 383.7 48 200
Rockdale 390 410.7 10 86
Schley 22 417.06 1 7
Screven 85 611.51 5 20
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 353 510.78 32 59
Stephens 182 691.28 6 35
Stewart 93 1517.38 3 16
Sumter 540 1836.8 50 145
Talbot 64 1039.3 2 14
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 92 362.05 0 6
Taylor 26 326.72 2 10
Telfair 65 415.49 2 10
Terrell 219 2586.51 27 53
Thomas 388 873.26 33 69
Tift 569 1393.58 25 87
Toombs 170 630.03 5 14
Towns 36 299.15 1 10
Treutlen 19 278.23 1 3
Troup 1158 1644.56 29 120
Turner 171 2117.38 16 34
Twiggs 24 296.81 1 7
Union 60 236.83 3 16
Unknown 1406 0 2 34
Upson 328 1248.24 43 43
Walker 294 422.35 5 14
Walton 352 367.38 26 55
Ware 352 981.79 15 60
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 81 398.98 1 11
Wayne 49 163.48 0 6
Webster 18 705.88 1 5
Wheeler 41 518.4 0 2
White 132 415.64 4 26
Whitfield 819 782.44 10 48
Wilcox 122 1387.94 15 20
Wilkes 49 489.31 1 8
Wilkinson 74 829.69 8 23
Worth 291 1444.74 21 51
 
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 874,123 (731,261 COVID-19 tests; 142,862 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 67,678 (9.3% of tests are positive)

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,688 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

