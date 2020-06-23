Wednesday brings more humidity and storm chances to Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

Another summer day, another round of showers and storms in Middle Georgia. Today brought some strong storms to Laurens County, where there were reports of trees down and over 2″ of rain in just an hour.

Tomorrow will bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area. Some of these storms could be severe with the main threats being damaging winds and small hail.

Highs will be in the upper 80’s once again tomorrow with humidity making it feel like the mid 90’s. Expect a repeat of this on Thursday as well.



Overnight Thursday and into Friday we will see the passage of the cold front. This will allow some high pressure to build in and keep us dry for the end of the week.

We can’t rule out an isolated shower but most of us will be staying dry.



Although we will be drying out by the end of the week, we will also be seeing a big warm up. Highs Saturday return to the mid 90’s and we will be staying pretty warm through the weekend.



And, because it is 2020, we also have an active tropical storm. Dolly was named this afternoon and is not expected to be a tropical storm for long.

So thankfully, this storm shouldn’t have much of an effect on anyone, but don’t be surprised when our next storm has an E name.