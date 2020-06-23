Widespread showers and storms to impact Tuesday plans

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
3
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Showers and storms will be fairly widespread over the next couple of days before rain chances taper off.

TODAY.

Under a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s across the area. Scattered to widespread showers and storms are in the forecast as well. A few storms could be on the strong side with damaging winds and frequent lightning being the two main storm threats. Overnight tonight we will shed the showers and be left behind with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures near 70°.

TOMORROW.

Rinse and repeat. Ahead of a cold front approaching from the west we will have ample moisture available for showers and storms. Temperatures are back in the upper 80’s during the afternoon before falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain chances will begin to decrease on Thursday as the cold front breaks down across the area. By Friday, isolated showers with temperatures in the low 90’s are forecast and will take us through the weekend.

Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.