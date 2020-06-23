Widespread showers and storms to impact Tuesday plans

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Showers and storms will be fairly widespread over the next couple of days before rain chances taper off.
TODAY.
Under a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s across the area. Scattered to widespread showers and storms are in the forecast as well. A few storms could be on the strong side with damaging winds and frequent lightning being the two main storm threats. Overnight tonight we will shed the showers and be left behind with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures near 70°.
TOMORROW.
Rinse and repeat. Ahead of a cold front approaching from the west we will have ample moisture available for showers and storms. Temperatures are back in the upper 80’s during the afternoon before falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Rain chances will begin to decrease on Thursday as the cold front breaks down across the area. By Friday, isolated showers with temperatures in the low 90’s are forecast and will take us through the weekend.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).