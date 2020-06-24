Warner Robins Police make arrests in American Boulevard shooting

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On June 21, while investigating the American Blvd aggravated assault, Warner Robins Police officers arrested Christopher Barnes for an open warrant in the 400 block of Carolina Avenue.
After speaking with Barnes, investigators determined the two gunshot victims attempted to rob Barnes during a drug deal.
Authorities say 35-year-old Brandon Jones, who occupied the home during the attempted robbery, shot 22-year-old V’Daul Guyton in the shoulder and the 14-year-old in the leg.
Officers say the attempted robbery happened at Barnes’s residence in the 400 block of Carolina Avenue. They also found Guyton’s sawed-off shotgun in the 500 block of American Blvd.
Guyton’s charges
- Armed Robbery
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
Jones’s charges
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
The hospital released Guyton on the day of the event. The juvenile is in Grady Hospital and will face charges later.
Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.