Another round of showers and storms on the way

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A cold front to our north will stall out setting us up for another couple of wet days.

TODAY.

Scattered showers and storms are once again on the way today with the best chance of storms moving in during the evening hours. High temperatures will top out near 90° under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the upper 60’s.

TOMORROW.

We’ve got one final day where rain and storm chances are pretty decent across the area. Scattered showers and storms are expected to impact your Thursday plans will multiple waves possible starting in the morning and ending tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the upper 80’s before overnight lows fall back into the upper 60’s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

Rain and storm chances will be isolated at best beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend. The heat is going to be on this weekend as high temperatures are forecast to warm into the low and middle 90’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).