MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Community Foundation of Central Georgia and the Griffith Family Foundation has launched its Central Georgia Empowerment Fund.
The mission aims to cultivate charitable giving within the African American community.
By building capacity and financial sustainability of nonprofits, the partnering groups will serve and address the needs of African Americans in Middle Georgia.
Tonja Khabir — executive director of the Griffith Family Foundation — says anyone can participate in the collective effort to help black communities.
“We wanted to make sure that we create a platform for individuals to share their support for these types of nonprofits in Central Georgia,” Khabir said.
