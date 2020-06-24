Habitat for Humanity receives grant after 10 week closure

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Area Habitat for Humanity is getting a $5,000 grant to help continue building homes for low-income families.
The money comes from State Farm, who has a long history of working with Macon Area Habitat for Humanity. The organization had to close for 10 weeks because of the pandemic. Officials say the grant will help them continue their initiative.
“And our restore is one of our primary funding resources so we lost a good bit of income that way,” said Executive Director Ivey Hall. “Our homeowners been impacted a little bit personally but we’re trying to support them in the best way that we can and connect them to the resources they need.”
The Macon Area Habitat for Humanity has built over 120 homes in Macon-Bibb and Jones county so far.