Macon Centreplex to host Garth Brooks drive-in concert

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Garth Brooks plans to perform a virtual concert at 300 drive-in theaters across North Across, including the Macon Centreplex.
According to a news release, the concert, scheduled for Saturday, June 27, will be the largest one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.
As events restart, David Aiello — the Macon Centreplex general manager — says that employees and event-goers will be required to take safety precautions and practice social distancing.
“We’re keeping anywhere from 1 and 1/2 spaces to two spaces parking spaces depending on the car,” Aiello said. “We’re asking people if they want to stay in their car — that’s fine. But if they want to get out, then they must stay within the parking spot.”
Ticket Information
You can purchase your ticket at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are general admission and admit one vehicle.