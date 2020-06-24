Race Relations Task Force will address race issues in Dublin

|
Listen to the content of this post:
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin now has a group of citizens that will serve as the city’s Race Relations Task Force.
City council chairman Bennie Jones says Dublin needs to address race relations.
The group plans to meet and discuss solutions for issues and concerns that impact residents. Then, Jones says the task force and city leaders will present those issues to the public for input in a town hall-style meeting.
“It’s like any other city or place you go. It’s the elephant in the room,” Jones said. “Nobody wants to talk about it, but certain things come up. We have issues that come up and all of a sudden it’s a race problem.”
Who is on Dublin’s Race Relations Task Force?
Dublin’s Race Relations Task Force consists of nine black members, nine white members, and two members from Dublin’s youth council. The task force consists of no elected officials.
Currently, there is no date for the task force’s first meeting.